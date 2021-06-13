Cancel
Payson, AZ

Sunday sun alert in Payson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Payson Post
Payson Post
(PAYSON, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Payson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Payson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSv6jYA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 69 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

