Uvalde, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Uvalde

Posted by 
Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 9 days ago

UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSv6hmi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(UVALDE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Uvalde. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Wednesday has sun for Uvalde — 3 ways to make the most of it

(UVALDE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Uvalde. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!