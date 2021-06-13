Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Sunday set for rain in Mineral Wells — 3 ways to make the most of it

Mineral Wells Journal
(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mineral Wells Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mineral Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSv6f1G00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mineral Wells, TX
With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

