Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Bay City

Posted by 
Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 9 days ago

BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aSv6dFo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
72
Followers
195
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Bay City station

(BAY CITY, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.17 if you’re buying diesel in Bay City, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bay City area went to Murphy USA at 4608 7Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.96, at Markham Truck Stop at 4438 Sh-35 , the survey found:
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bay City Saturday

(BAY CITY, TX) According to Bay City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas. Exxon at 3107 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4804 Ave F, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bay City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Friday sun alert in Bay City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BAY CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bay City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Save $0.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Bay City, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas. Valero at 1417 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4804 Ave F, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.87.