Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Walterboro Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 9 days ago

WALTERBORO, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSv6cN500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
100
Followers
207
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related