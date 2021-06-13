Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Sun forecast for Mattoon — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Mattoon Digest
 9 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mattoon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mattoon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSv6Zfm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mattoon, IL
With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

