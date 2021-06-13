Cancel
Belen, NM

Belen Daily Weather Forecast

Belen Times
BELEN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSv6XuK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

