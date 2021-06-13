Cancel
Defuniak Springs, FL

Defuniak Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
 9 days ago

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0aSv6V8s00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

