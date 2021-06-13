Cancel
Deming, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Deming

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 9 days ago

DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSv6UG900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Deming Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

