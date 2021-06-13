Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.