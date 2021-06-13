Cancel
Cleveland, GA

Weather Forecast For Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0aSv6TNQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.



Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CLEVELAND, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cleveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!