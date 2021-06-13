Morgan City Weather Forecast

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.