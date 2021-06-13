Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A beautiful, elegant home situated in one of Nogales, Arizona's finest neighborhoods.This Mediterranean style home sits on 0.41 acres and includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms,a family room, dining room, formal living room and an additional room which can beconverted into a 5th bedroom. The master suite is located upstairs and has its own private kitchenette! If you enjoy the outdoors, the home is also just 20minutes from Pena Blanca Lake and 30 minutes from Patagonia Lake State Park! Find stunning natural views, fruit trees, fencing for goats and the incredible home itself, featuring exceptional design and convenience, lofty ceilings, tile and hardwood flooring, and walk-in closets in each room. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen features gleaming wood cabinetry, granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances. Roomy owner's retreat features double-sided fireplace and spa-like bath w/ double-sink vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower room w/ bench seating. Resort-style outdoor spaces incl covered and open terraces, fabulous pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and dining room, dedicated cabana bath and shower. Massive four-car garage perfect for hobbyists or collectors. Find your home surrounded by mesmerizing mountains and hiking trails just a few steps away. Be welcomed by your own gorgeous custom iron gate entrance that welcomes you to your very own 34 ACRE driveway. Some of the most picturesque views of the land in the most desired Vista De Cielo neighborhood with all the privacy in the world accompany this property. Upon entering the gate you will drive up a scenic path all the way up to the top of the hill where your home awaits you. Within the home you will see a multitude of fixtures that will catch your eye from the kitchen full of Viking appliances to the high vaulted ceilings with wooden beams that give the home the hacienda/villa character the home does such an amazing job at capturing. Each room in the home has a breathtaking view of the beautiful landscape of one of the most peaceful and safest cities in the United States. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own 34 acres with the potential to subdivide the land to create investment opportunities or create your own cul de sac of homes and form your very own neighborhood. We are excited to welcome you to your future desert oasis home! This Mediterranean style home sits on 5.3 acres and is just 17 minutes from Patagonia Lake State Park, 25 minutes from Pena Blanca Lake, and 15 minutes from the International Border.