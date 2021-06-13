Cancel
Radford, VA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 9 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Radford Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Radford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0aSv6Kg700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Edgewood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.