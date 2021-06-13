Cancel
Susanville, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Susanville

 9 days ago

SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSv6DV200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

