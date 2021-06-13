Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Pikeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Pikeville News Beat
 9 days ago

PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0aSv693N00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

