Pikeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
