Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Elko Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 9 days ago

ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSv67Hv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
63
Followers
217
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elko, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elko Weather Forecast#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ELKO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Elko

(ELKO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!