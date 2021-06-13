Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A rainy Sunday in East. Liverpool — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 9 days ago

(EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in East. Liverpool Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Liverpool:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aSv65WT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
94
Followers
205
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Edgewood, IAPosted by
Edgewood Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Edgewood

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Edgewood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.