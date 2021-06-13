Cancel
Jump on Aberdeen’s rainy forecast today

 9 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Aberdeen Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aberdeen:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSv5zJv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

