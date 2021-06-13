Jump on Aberdeen’s rainy forecast today
(ABERDEEN, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Aberdeen Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aberdeen:
Sunday, June 13
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.