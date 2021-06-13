Cancel
Easton, MD

Easton Daily Weather Forecast

Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 9 days ago

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0aSv5yRC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Easton, MDPosted by
Easton Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EASTON, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Easton Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Easton, MDPosted by
Easton Dispatch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(EASTON, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Easton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!