Easton Daily Weather Forecast
EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.