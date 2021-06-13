Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

