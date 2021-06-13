Cancel
Alexandria, MN

Alexandria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
 9 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSv5vn100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

