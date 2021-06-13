Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.