Hillsborough, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
 9 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSv5kKG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

