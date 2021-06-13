Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blythe, CA

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Blythe

Posted by 
Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 9 days ago

(BLYTHE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blythe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSv5hg500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 118 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
34
Followers
169
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythe, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related