Novak Djokovic claimed his 19th career title after defeating Stefan Tsitipas in the French Open 2021. Post the win, Novak gave away his racket to a young fan in the stands. The little fan was jumping with joy after receiving this gift from the Serbian tennis star. The video of the incident went viral on social media. He said that this was his gratitude to the kid as he stuck along with him even when Novak was two sets down.