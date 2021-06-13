Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Weather Forecast For Berea

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 9 days ago

BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0aSv5aV000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
111
Followers
207
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Berea is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(BEREA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Berea. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Berea

(BEREA, KY) According to Berea gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 Fuel Center at 104 N. Dogwood Drive, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Berea Saturday

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Berea area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon. Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 100 Mckinney Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Price check: Diesel prices around Berea

(BEREA, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Berea, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Berea area on Tuesday, found that BP at 101 Peggy Flat Spurhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Midway Express at 1503 Richmond Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29.