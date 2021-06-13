Cancel
Silver medal for Rachael Darragh in Lithuania

By Chris McNulty
donegaldaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACHAEL Darragh leaves Lithuania with a silver medal after losing out in the RLS Lithuania International. In the women’s singles final at Kaunas, Darragh lost out to Malvika Bansod. The Indian took a 21-14 21-11 win over the Raphoe woman. Darragh overcame the tournament’s top seed Ksenia Polikarpova in this...

