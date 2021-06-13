Weather Forecast For Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.