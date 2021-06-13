Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Weather Forecast For Crescent City

Crescent City News Watch
 9 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0aSv5MKw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

