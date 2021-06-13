Weather Forecast For Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
