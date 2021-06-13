Cancel
Denmark great Schmeichel joins criticism of UEFA for game restart

 9 days ago

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has joined in the widespread criticism of UEFA for not postponing Denmark's Euro game with Finland following Christian Eriksen's collapse. The Denmark midfielder was resuscitated on the field on Saturday with his team-mates in tears. He told his team to resume the game from his...

UEFApunditarena.com

Peter Schmeichel slams decision to restart game after Christian Eriksen collapse

“They should have tried to work out a different scenario.”. Peter Schmeichel has ridiculed the decision to resume the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland on Saturday evening after the worrying collapse of Christian Eriksen. Eriksen required emergency CPR after he fell to the ground in the final stages...
SoccerThe Independent

Denmark did not want to play after Eriksen collapse, says Schmeichel

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that Denmark’s players did not want to restart their Euro 2020 game against Finland after Christian Eriksen’s shock collapse. He said the players were “left with three options.”. “One was to play immediately and get the last 50 minutes played....
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euros legends: Remembering when Peter Schmeichel led Denmark to Euro 92 glory

A decisive goalkeeper whose bite was just as fearful as his bark, Peter Schmeichel is one of the world’s greatest-ever shot-stoppers. Though best remembered on these shores for his performances in Manchester United’s all- conquering ’90s side, some of the Great Dane’s finest moments came representing his country. Schmeichel was...
UEFAkeralakaumudi.com

Match between Denmark and Finland to restart, confirms UEFA

COPENHAGEN: The match between Denmark and Finland that was stopped after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch will restart. — UEFA has now confirmed on Twitter the match will restart: "Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).
UEFAaudacy.com

The Latest: Denmark coach steps up criticism of UEFA

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has stepped up his criticism of UEFA for not giving his players the option to postpone the game against Finland in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse. Denmark was given the option by UEFA to either resume Saturday evening or come back at noon on Sunday....
UEFACitrus County Chronicle

UEFA defends itself from claims it pressured Denmark to play

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA defended itself Monday from claims that Denmark players were put under pressure to resume their European Championship game against Finland after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. Eriksen fell face-forward onto the field in the 43rd minute of the game against Finland and needed critical...
UEFAinnov8tiv.com

Five Great Moments in the History of UEFA Euro

One of the biggest football competitions in the world, UEFA Euro always catches the attention of fans around the world. It is here that we see national teams showing talent and football of the highest level. Where the European players show what they can do outside the national competitions like the FA Cup (see more here), the King’s Cup and other ones.
UEFAfootballghana.com

Denmark critical of UEFA over Eriksen collapse

Denmark's players expressed dissatisfaction at the position they were put in after teammate Christian Eriksen's collapse during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday, having to decide whether to finish the match that evening or the next morning. UEFA offered the players, who gathered in the dressing room after they witnessed...
UEFAnordot.app

Denmark's Eriksen stable after collapse, Euro match restarted

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland restarted on Saturday after being suspended when Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received emergency treatment. The decision was made Eriksen was confirmed as stable and awake in hospital. "The match against Finland will be played tonight. This will happen...
UEFAthestatszone.com

UEFA EURO 2020 – Denmark vs Finland Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Denmark vs Finland being played? Parken, Copenhagen. Where can I get tickets for Denmark vs Finland? Click here for the latest ticket information.
UEFArifnote.com

Christian Eriksen ‘awake’ after collapse in Denmark-Finland game; UEFA suspends match for ‘medical emergency’

Christian Eriksen of Denmark suddenly collapsed during the first half of Saturday’s 2020 UEFA European Championship opener against Finland. UEFA suspended the match toward the end of the first half due to a “medical emergency” and later announced that he was transported from the field and to the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where he has been “stabilized” and…
UEFAsamfordcrimson.com

Denmark coach criticises Uefa for ‘wrong’ options after Christian Eriksen’s collapse

Kasper Hjulmand, the Denmark head coach, speaks with the media following Saturday's night's match. Uefa has come under attack from Denmark’s head coach for giving players the “wrong” options which led them to resume their match against Finland after Christian Eriksen’s collapse. In an impassioned press conference, Kasper Hjulmand expressed...
UEFABBC

Christian Eriksen collapse: Denmark coach regrets restart v Finland

Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland should not have restarted after midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed mid-game, coach Kasper Hjulmand says. "No, we should not have played," Hjulmand said on Sunday. "Players have different reactions to shocks and trauma but we'll try to get back to normal as much as possible."
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Denmark star Christian Eriksen in 'stable condition' in hospital after collapsing during Euro 2020 game and needing CPR on the pitch but fans and ex-players furious after UEFA order the rest of the game has to be played

Denmark star Christian Eriksen is in a 'stable condition' in hospital after he collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 game - but fans and ex-players were left furious after UEFA order the rest of the game has to be played. The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder suddenly fell to...
UEFAnewsverses.com

Uefa ought to have protected gamers | Politiken – Denmark

European soccer’s governing physique put unwarranted strain on the Danish gamers once they had been in a state of shock, Politiken fumes:. “Uefa ought to have stepped ahead and shaped a hoop across the gamers simply because the gamers shielded Christian Eriksen. As an alternative they had been pressured to proceed enjoying, on the premise of protocols guaranteeing that suspended matches are rapidly resumed. Solely after a very pointless recreation had been the gamers pushed again to their lodge, the place they spent the evening with disaster counsellors. Uefa disregarded the criticism, arguing that every thing had been achieved based on the foundations. … It mentioned that suspending a match was all however inconceivable. It mentioned that suspending a match is all however inconceivable. And, it added, it is also not so good to disappoint the rights holders who paid billions for the broadcasting rights.”
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Schmeichel happy after Eriksen hospital visit but angry UEFA forced players to resume match

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel admits it was “damn nice” to see Christian Eriksen smiling and laughing when he visited him in hospital. The Leicester star said seeing his team-mate in such good spirits was also a help to him after the trauma of witnessing Eriksen collapse and be resuscitated following a cardiac arrest on the pitch in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday.