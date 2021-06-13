Denmark great Schmeichel joins criticism of UEFA for game restart

European soccer’s governing physique put unwarranted strain on the Danish gamers once they had been in a state of shock, Politiken fumes:. “Uefa ought to have stepped ahead and shaped a hoop across the gamers simply because the gamers shielded Christian Eriksen. As an alternative they had been pressured to proceed enjoying, on the premise of protocols guaranteeing that suspended matches are rapidly resumed. Solely after a very pointless recreation had been the gamers pushed again to their lodge, the place they spent the evening with disaster counsellors. Uefa disregarded the criticism, arguing that every thing had been achieved based on the foundations. … It mentioned that suspending a match was all however inconceivable. It mentioned that suspending a match is all however inconceivable. And, it added, it is also not so good to disappoint the rights holders who paid billions for the broadcasting rights.”