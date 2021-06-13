Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 9 days ago

SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSv5HvJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

