Sheridan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 105 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



