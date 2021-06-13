Cancel
Brookings, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Brookings

Brookings Journal
BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSv5G2a00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BROOKINGS, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brookings Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Take advantage of Saturday sun in Brookings

(BROOKINGS, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brookings. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.