Pasadena, CA

Then There Were 3: NASA to Collaborate on ESA's New Venus Mission

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — On June 10, 2021, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced the selection of EnVision as its newest medium-class science mission. EnVision will make detailed observations of Venus to understand its history and especially understand the connections between the atmosphere and geologic processes. As a key partner in the mission, NASA provides the Synthetic Aperture Radar, called Venae, to make high resolution measurements of the planet’s surface features.

