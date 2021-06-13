Cancel
Watertown, SD

Weather Forecast For Watertown

Watertown News Watch
 9 days ago

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSv4sB300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

