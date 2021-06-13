Weather Forecast For Watertown
WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
