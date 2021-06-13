Daily Weather Forecast For Keene
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
