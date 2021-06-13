Cancel
Keene, NH

Daily Weather Forecast For Keene

Keene Times
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSv4pWs00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Keene, NH
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

