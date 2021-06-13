Cancel
Oxford, NC

Oxford Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oxford Journal
 9 days ago

OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0aSv4otN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxford, NC
ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

