Oxford Daily Weather Forecast
OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
