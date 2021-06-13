Bridgeport 23-year-old fatally shot outside Marriott Saturday night

A 23-year-old was found fatally shot outside a Marriott hotel Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Shelton police said they responded to the Marriott Residence Inn, located at 1001 Bridgeport Ave., after a report that someone was shot in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the victim, 23-year-old Ivan Whyte of Bridgeport, was deceased.

“The male was located outside towards the back of the complex next to a vehicle. ... It is believed Whyte was driving the vehicle in which he was located near,” police said in a news release Monday afternoon. “Officers and detectives located several individuals that were in a room at the hotel having a get together. None of the individuals were Shelton residents. The individuals were acquaintances of Whyte and it is believed that Whyte came to the hotel to meet them.”

Police were able to obtain evidence related to the shooting, they said.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from Connecticut State Police.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com