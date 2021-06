There’s never really enough Super Mario content to satisfy everyone. We were all disappointed by the lack of DLC for Super Mario Odyssey, and it’s been a long wait to hear a peep about what Nintendo is doing next with its signature mascot. The Super Mario Maker games have let players create their own Super Mario levels, but despite a plethora of standout user creations, it’ll never feel quite the same as a Nintendo-developed Mario campaign. However, what if there were a way to create a Mario game with a handcrafted feel and boundless amounts of platforming content to satiate fans for far longer? This is what Super Mario could look like as a roguelike.