Vernal, UT

Weather Forecast For Vernal

Posted by 
Vernal Daily
 9 days ago

VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSv4aXD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Vernal, UTPosted by
Vernal Daily

Saturday sun alert in Vernal — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VERNAL, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vernal. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!