Troy, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Troy

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 9 days ago

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aSv4Yid00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

