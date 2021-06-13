Cancel
Abingdon, VA

Weather Forecast For Abingdon

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 9 days ago

ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0aSv4V4S00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

