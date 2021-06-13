Weather Forecast For Abingdon
ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
