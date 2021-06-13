Cancel
Sequim, WA

Sequim Weather Forecast

Sequim News Alert
 9 days ago

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aSv4SQH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

