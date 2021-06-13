Sequim Weather Forecast
SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.