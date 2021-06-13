Cancel
Immokalee, FL

Weather Forecast For Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aSv4LUQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

