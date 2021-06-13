Weather Forecast For Clinton

CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.