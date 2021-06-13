Cancel
Clinton, NC

Weather Forecast For Clinton

Clinton Voice
 9 days ago

CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0aSv4Kbh00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Clinton

(CLINTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CLINTON, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clinton Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.