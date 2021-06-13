Cancel
Coos Bay, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coos Bay

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aSv4IqF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

