4-Day Weather Forecast For Coos Bay
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
