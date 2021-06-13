Cancel
Brenham, TX

Brenham Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
 9 days ago

BRENHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aSv4HxW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brenham, TX
With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

