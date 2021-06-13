Cancel
Picayune, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Picayune

Picayune News Alert
 9 days ago

PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aSv4G4n00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PICAYUNE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Picayune. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.