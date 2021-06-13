Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms Daily Weather Forecast

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 9 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSv4FC400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 88 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 88 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twentynine Palms, CA
