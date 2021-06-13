Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Salinas

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 9 days ago

SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSv4EJL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
177
Followers
224
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salinas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

Sunday has sun for Salinas — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SALINAS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salinas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.