Daily Weather Forecast For Salinas
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.