Environment

Lancaster Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lancaster Daily
 9 days ago

LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSv4CXt00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lancaster, CA
ABOUT

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

