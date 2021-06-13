Cancel
Evansville, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Evansville

Evansville Today
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

