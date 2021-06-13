Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy drizzle then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.