Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmington

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 9 days ago

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aSv4AmR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy drizzle then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
171
Followers
242
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related